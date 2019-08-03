United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Stake; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.37M shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd holds 1.26% or 79,550 shares. Cibc Asset holds 25,935 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.80M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com owns 800 shares. Moreover, Permanens Capital LP has 0.29% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.05% or 21,432 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Lc holds 433,040 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Glenmede Company Na holds 186,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.36 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First National Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cambridge Investment Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 215,701 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.53M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 66,495 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $395.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 136,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prns Corporation reported 100 shares. Patten Group invested 1.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 10,889 shares. Private Wealth invested in 1.06% or 21,933 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Financial has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,002 shares. Sit Investment Incorporated reported 33,040 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) has 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pittenger Anderson invested in 48,620 shares. California-based Quantum Capital Mgmt has invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Weatherstone Mngmt accumulated 3,496 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp owns 800 shares. American International Group holds 0.19% or 378,330 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 27,200 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,900 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.