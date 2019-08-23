United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Lowered Holding by $2.82 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Bp Plc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 2.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 17.09M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

