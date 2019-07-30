United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Increased Its Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Lifted by $2.24 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 15,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $389.82. About 603,096 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. $563,880 worth of stock was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 19,833 shares to 37,771 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 9,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,599 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,765 shares. Cookson Peirce Com owns 855 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 504,142 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 0% stake. Beacon Fin Gp reported 1,506 shares. Invesco has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fred Alger Management Inc reported 8,889 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Account Management Llc has invested 4.66% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. 1,080 are held by Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 31,596 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0.05% stake. 75 were reported by Mcf Advsrs Ltd.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whalerock Point Limited reported 1.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Communications reported 70,440 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 22,521 shares. 65,283 were accumulated by M. Oxbow Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com invested in 0.03% or 1,951 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Fin Mgmt invested 2.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 8,577 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 486,229 shares. Selway Asset holds 1.37% or 15,868 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 68,206 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 2,095 are owned by Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,803 shares to 12,261 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,654 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).