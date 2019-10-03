United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Its Stake by $11.64 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,891 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “LabCentral gets state, private funds for new biomanufacturing lab space – Boston Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,391 shares to 58,678 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,864 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Capital Lc owns 6,704 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluefin Trading Lc has 1,157 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Company has 1.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Homrich Berg holds 8,193 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,298 shares. International Inc Ca accumulated 0.62% or 24,291 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.76% or 8,743 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, New England Research & Mngmt has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,755 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 1.31% or 22,205 shares. 7,818 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,706 are held by Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Communications holds 0.02% or 8,990 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 34,537 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Brookstone Mngmt owns 2,997 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.38% or 5.50M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3,290 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 4,945 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Com stated it has 66,012 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited holds 4,242 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Management invested in 2.12% or 48,857 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 27,762 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 110,115 shares.