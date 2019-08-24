United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $316,928; As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Stock Value Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Increased by $416,136 Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 31,144 shares traded or 59.73% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares to 174 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,244 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares to 99,701 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

