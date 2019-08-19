United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Stake by $8.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Shinhan Financial Group Co LTD (SHG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Boston Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 13,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 38,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 24,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 63,694 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR RATES SHINHAN INVESTMENT ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 64,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 10.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.41 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII) by 4,545 shares to 5,875 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 730,560 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $145.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings In (NYSE:SPR) by 327,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92M shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).