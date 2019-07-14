United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose While Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $326,400; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mathes Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $338,100

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 1.27M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 57,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 27 shares worth $2,054. $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Muccilo Robert had bought 25 shares worth $1,968. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $2,204 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Cawley Timothy had bought 54 shares worth $4,776. $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,098 shares to 77,451 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 326,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.