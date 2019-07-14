United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose While Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Position by $10.98 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 721,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.37M, up from 587,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65 million shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/03/2018 – Novartis: Completion of Sale Expected in Second Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,642 shares to 862,074 shares, valued at $82.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 127,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has 5,691 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,673 shares. Wheatland Inc has invested 1.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Connecticut-based Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Point Tru And Fincl Ser N A accumulated 8,175 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% or 72,115 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthtrust Fairport stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,638 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 38,700 shares. Lau Associate holds 1.16% or 17,535 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). R G Niederhoffer Cap Management holds 2,600 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.48% stake. Natixis has 842,201 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.