United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Stake by $33.53 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Cut Position by $3.65 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 257,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 149,333 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, down from 407,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 472,357 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 37,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 9,914 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 312,759 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 577,390 shares. 116,565 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3,276 shares stake. Focused Ltd Liability Corp invested in 936,700 shares. Telemus Lc holds 7,645 shares. Whitnell & Com reported 0.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak reported 12,709 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has invested 2.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas-based Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Co owns 20,240 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.21% or 1.07M shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UTC technology chief Eremenko steps down – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 16.51 million shares to 68.55M shares, valued at $71.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.82 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.