United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Holding; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $2.85 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 906,021 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 2.06M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 367,641 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,628 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 217,605 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.12% or 428,935 shares. Motco holds 42,847 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 271,174 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Asset Inc has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 1,365 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 425,638 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 179,835 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,290 shares. Blackrock stated it has 57.23 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 12,010 shares.

