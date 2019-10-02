United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Trimmed Position by $634,010; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position by $7.06 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,147 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 14,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 1.47M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 409.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $22.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.62. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Exchange Cap Management Inc has 2.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,528 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Partners Capital holds 11.1% or 35,000 shares. Acg Wealth reported 8,517 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has 10,165 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 24,008 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc invested in 4,803 shares or 1.49% of the stock. 144 are held by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 210 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wills Fincl Gru Inc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,748 shares. Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 67,989 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 3.49 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Associate Lc invested in 10,225 shares. 3,595 are held by North Star Asset Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,391 shares to 211,276 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.