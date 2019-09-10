United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised by $1.13 Million Its Position; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $313,068

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 79,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 694,983 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.89 million, up from 687,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goelzer Management holds 58,338 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,510 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 353,837 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.18% or 941,010 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com owns 45,452 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,416 shares. Quantum Capital Management invested in 8,762 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 151,630 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 139,750 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.58% or 24,336 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.22% or 11,503 shares in its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa invested 2.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 506,279 shares. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,257 shares to 323,209 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,510 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cornerstone holds 0.36% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. 5,532 were reported by Montecito Bancorp And Tru. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 525 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Trust reported 1.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Com owns 12,395 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc accumulated 31,459 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.57M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 50,300 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com holds 2.67% or 60,320 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).