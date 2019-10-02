United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered by $2.27 Million Its Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 17,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 148,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 480,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.48 million, up from 332,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 6.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,155 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $64.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 105,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

