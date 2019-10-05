United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined While Jensen Investment Management Boosted Holding by $102.11 Million; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $17.19 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 6.58 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.87 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 785,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516.71 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares to 779,627 shares, valued at $206.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.