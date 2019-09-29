United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined While First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed by $543,790 Its Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 4,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 640,398 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.38 million, down from 644,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.54M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 2.45 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 10,461 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc reported 2.87M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 62,894 shares stake. 40,009 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 92,551 shares. Intl Sarl reported 0.29% stake. Spark Investment Management Lc accumulated 1,700 shares. Meritage Gru Lp owns 1.25 million shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lourd Cap Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) by 235,700 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $40.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Mgmt has 0.68% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 10,192 were reported by Orrstown Fin. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 2,220 shares stake. Inv Of Virginia Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc accumulated 24,520 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 222 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Ohio-based Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated has invested 2.55% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Paragon Mgmt Lc owns 4.57% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 123,515 shares. Capital Advisors Limited reported 15,952 shares. 57,227 were reported by Essex Mgmt Ltd Llc. Menta Cap Ltd Company holds 0.38% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 10,891 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Madison Inv Hldgs Inc holds 128,201 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 8,649 are held by Northeast Consultants Incorporated.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism is Trending Up, Tariffs Impacting Some – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.