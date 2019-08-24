United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; M Holdings Securities Has Lowered Stake in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57M shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has 5.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 0.04% or 1,634 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tig Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colonial Trust Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 67,951 shares. Schroder Inv reported 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership holds 5.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7.09M shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,439 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carroll Assoc accumulated 13,608 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 108,343 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.00 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.16% or 840,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6.07 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 1.5% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Horizon Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,262 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 40,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,559 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc has 667,900 shares. Skylands Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank Tru has 0.07% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,183 shares. Telos Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 507,776 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,305 shares to 78,583 shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.