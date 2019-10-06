United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $11.04 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 96,798 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 92,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 66.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 21.17M shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,281 are held by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Lynch In has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Associated Banc has invested 0.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability accumulated 4,945 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Invest Limited Com holds 0.28% or 6,645 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Communication invested in 1.36% or 52,536 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Franklin Res reported 5.50 million shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru accumulated 82,363 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 39,998 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 19,135 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd has 0.82% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 344,386 shares to 370,497 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 22,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,438 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 504,327 shares. Manchester Management Lc reported 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Covington Capital Management reported 621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 850 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 600 shares. California-based Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hexavest reported 0.7% stake. Hodges reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.07% or 17,558 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 845 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank owns 11,037 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 15,000 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ohio-based Bartlett And Co Limited has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Rbf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 90,000 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 87,847 shares to 155,113 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) by 90,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.68 million for 31.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.