United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp; As New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Share Value Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised by $343,340 Its Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $126.01. About 825,687 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 386,612 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019

