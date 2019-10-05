United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Boys Arnold & Co Inc; Colonial Trust Advisors Stake in Home Depot (HD) Increased by $406,134

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Home Depot (NYSE:HD) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Life Company has 39,236 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,817 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 596,457 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plancorp Lc owns 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,991 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 4.97M shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Capstone has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tompkins Corp holds 28,030 shares. Bragg Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1.23% or 48,059 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Planning Lc reported 0.15% stake.