United Technologies (UTX) Position Lifted by Theleme Partners Llp; Loeb Partners Cut Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Stock Price Rose

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83M, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 51,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, down from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.14. About 514,701 shares traded or 66.80% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru And Finance N A has 8,175 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Co accumulated 4,803 shares. 86,963 are held by Cap Fund Mgmt. First Merchants Corporation owns 61,217 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grassi Invest Management has 58,892 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lau Associate Lc holds 17,535 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.87% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 98,314 shares. American Group reported 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Investment Advisors accumulated 89,766 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Loews holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 30,000 shares. Saratoga Rech & Inv Mgmt reported 725,580 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916.