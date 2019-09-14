United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined While Qs Investors Lifted by $852,125 Its Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 325,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.40 million, up from 315,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 388,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.27 million, up from 378,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bellecapital Int Ltd has 4,457 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 85,118 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.15% or 6,505 shares. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2.85M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Mngmt. Foster Motley reported 59,479 shares. White Pine Cap Lc reported 0.31% stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,951 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,923 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 32,180 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 108,100 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21,454 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $66.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,120 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.03% or 848 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Com holds 0.37% or 15,652 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 78,750 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 67,864 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 31,954 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 162,186 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited reported 46,487 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Regions Financial reported 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Archford Cap Strategies Llc reported 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 30 shares. 249,332 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Adage Cap Grp Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.02% or 363,223 shares in its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27,273 shares to 38,205 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,502 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).