United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Burney Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $835,840

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Burney Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 10,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, down from 186,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

