United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management Llc; As Materion (MTRN) Shares Rose, Renaissance Technologies Lifted Stake by $689,700

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,494 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 12,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 3.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 171,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 159,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 269,134 shares traded or 74.68% up from the average. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 609 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,537 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTRN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.08 million shares or 1.65% less from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 29,305 shares to 48,293 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 114,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,394 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

