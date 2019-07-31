United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Stake; Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Lincoln National (LNC) Position by $16.56 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 37,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87 million, up from 496,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 798,166 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 285,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.19 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.54M, up from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 390,459 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,872 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $123.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,155 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.