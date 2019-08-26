United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Boosted by $7.27 Million Its Holding; Cheviot Value Management Lowered Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330 as Market Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 56,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 725,580 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52 million, up from 668,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 783,194 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.46 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year's $0.33 per share. NEM's profit will be $336.11M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.