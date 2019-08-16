United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined While Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.60 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First American Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $828,178

First American Bank decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 15,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 23,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 7.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 1.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 31,527 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 2,560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 0% or 870 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 125,331 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 189 shares. 444,097 were accumulated by Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Co. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.17M are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Bailard stated it has 41,815 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn accumulated 38,958 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 20,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 176 shares. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs by 80,685 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (Prn) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 38,913 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 1.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 0.25% or 344,494 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.97 million shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan & Company has 1.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Daiwa Gp invested in 0.06% or 55,343 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Company owns 1.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,796 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 103,787 shares. Halsey Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,732 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc invested in 142,202 shares. Marco Investment Limited Co accumulated 2,296 shares. Mawer Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 0.2% or 373,635 shares. S&Co owns 4,200 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 64,978 shares to 78,478 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 557,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.