United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Its Holding; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $8.48 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,510 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group Plc by 40,100 shares to 30,483 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,465 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $292.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).