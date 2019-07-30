United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Trimmed by $19.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 93.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 128,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 138,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 13.06M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Advisory – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Llc reported 1.51% stake. Saratoga Rech And Inv Mngmt holds 6.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 725,580 shares. White Pine Invest accumulated 41,968 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 28,002 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 343,620 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Llc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Finance Serv has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,329 are held by Endurance Wealth Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,954 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davis R M Inc, Maine-based fund reported 272,660 shares. Farmers Tru reported 8,094 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 315,313 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Frontier Invest Management holds 2,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 223,556 shares to 226,856 shares, valued at $43.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 142,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 650 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 33,366 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 32,693 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 48,953 shares. Grassi Investment accumulated 0.5% or 71,416 shares. 16,797 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 920,159 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 10,300 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 4,642 shares. Brown Advisory holds 228,467 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 34,548 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Twin Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 645,994 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc reported 19,345 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 28,448 shares.