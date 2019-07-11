United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $381,824; Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Its Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stake by $617,484

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 1.62M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 88,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 331,205 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.13 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc reported 93,903 shares stake. Boston And stated it has 30,956 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 110,874 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fcg Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 189,726 shares. 40,494 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,012 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.3% or 34,577 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 54,250 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Palladium Prtn Ltd Com has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc owns 1.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,030 shares. Provident Trust has 4,649 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 42,640 shares to 662,556 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 653,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,408 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

