United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Puzo Michael J Has Boosted by $381,550 Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Boosted by $305,085 Its Position

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 51,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,348 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

