United Technologies (UTX) Holding Raised by Middleton & Co Inc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 196.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 87,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 131,893 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, up from 44,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 273,709 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fagan Associates invested 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Endurance Wealth holds 15,329 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 18,251 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.52% or 1.60 million shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.37% or 22,366 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.07M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 0.22% or 105,624 shares. Truepoint invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 5.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,287 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Roundview Cap Lc holds 31,282 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares to 68,455 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38,573 shares to 22,979 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 37,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,583 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).