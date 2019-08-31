United Technologies (UTX) Holding Raised by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Capital International Sarl Cut Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, down from 262,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 32,408 shares. Fragasso Group accumulated 0.57% or 61,589 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,775 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 1,024 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelter Mutual Insur accumulated 102,160 shares. 41,882 are held by Cypress Cap Gp. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 5,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Canal holds 1.48% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.16% or 19,239 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management holds 1.5% or 514,600 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 178,382 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Lc owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,312 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 379,698 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

