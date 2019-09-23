United Technologies (UTX) Holding Maintained by Lincoln Capital Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Stake

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 10.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 1.71 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd invested in 105,435 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Richard C Young And invested in 0.85% or 34,582 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has 8,603 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.87% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 149,225 shares. Shayne & Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 13,069 shares. Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 3.91M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth owns 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,923 shares. Aspen Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 367,101 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1St Source State Bank reported 18,554 shares. Fairfield Bush Communications reported 2,127 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clearbridge Limited stated it has 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Grassi Investment Management owns 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,517 shares. Hills Bankshares owns 75,698 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Gru reported 24,013 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Co invested in 46,817 shares or 4.55% of the stock. 11,601 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. 642,273 are owned by 3G Capital Partners Lp. Farallon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.4% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. 86,283 were reported by F&V Cap Management Lc. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Prtn stated it has 266,938 shares. Viking Global Lp accumulated 7.70 million shares or 4.63% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,210 shares to 407,451 shares, valued at $46.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 107,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.