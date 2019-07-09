United Technologies (UTX) Holding Maintained by Cacti Asset Management Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Clark Capital Management Group Cut Holding by $32.43 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 321,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95M, down from 775,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 5.09 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,229 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 49,578 shares to 201,995 shares, valued at $38.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 351,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

