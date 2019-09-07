United Technologies (UTX) Holding Held by Tig Advisors Llc; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Continental Resources (CLR) as Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 243,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 266,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16M shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv holds 0.28% or 116,591 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,598 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Guardian owns 233,591 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 23,230 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 4,375 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Family Cap Trust Communications reported 2.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C holds 2.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 53,025 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt. House Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 10,165 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 27,495 shares stake. Narwhal Mgmt reported 19,945 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc reported 1,338 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 2.61M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 Hamm Harold bought $3.97M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 93,000 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37 million for 13.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 1.07 million shares to 6.63 million shares, valued at $144.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 80,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northern Trust owns 824,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 6,105 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,156 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 257,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 78,716 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 28,135 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 35,842 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com stated it has 12,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Growth LP accumulated 80,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 4,815 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8.65 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Cap LP has 0.72% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).