United Technologies (UTX) Holding Held by Headinvest Llc; Teradata Del (TDC) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Boosted Holding by $2.12 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 175,662 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30B, up from 116,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 790,877 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,233 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 1.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 230 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stearns has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 319,605 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 0.04% or 8,021 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.47% or 82,454 shares. 906,767 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 109,872 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young Communication has 34,582 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 76,967 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,300 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 713,548 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 37,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation reported 218,259 shares stake. Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 55,464 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 48,116 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Mackay Shields Ltd has 246,445 shares. Brown Advisory reported 8,450 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 10 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 289,697 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested in 0% or 19 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 62,910 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 25 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,387 shares to 111,836 shares, valued at $21.71 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 45,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

