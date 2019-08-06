United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Upped by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Holder Front Barnett Associates Has Cut by $481,453 Its Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 81,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 5.74M shares traded or 78.78% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Mngmt accumulated 4,040 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Ltd Llc has 1.43% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,351 shares. Amica Mutual Co accumulated 1.07% or 78,158 shares. Hodges Management Inc reported 12,618 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 58,698 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 56,077 shares. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Central Bank And Trust Company has 2,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Mgmt Corp has 2.78% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,000 were reported by Regent Investment Management Limited. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 12,650 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,816 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc holds 0.58% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 767,322 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Lc holds 19,051 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ssi Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% or 1,898 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 252,977 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.88% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grassi Invest reported 58,892 shares. Ami Inv Management invested in 0.78% or 11,501 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 1.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 72,103 shares. Soroban Cap Prtn Lp accumulated 5.88M shares or 13.72% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bellecapital Intl Ltd reported 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Choate Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lockheed Martin reported 44,400 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 20,027 shares stake. Ameriprise stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 768 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.