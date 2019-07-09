United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Truenorth Inc; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding Boosted by Continental Advisors Llc

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 7,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,736 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 18,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 16.83M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 142,892 shares to 198,508 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 26,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,766 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,506 shares to 350 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.