United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Kidder Stephen W; Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $74.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 512,644 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 1.99 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

