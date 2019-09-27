United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Hightower Advisors Cut by $2.06 Million Its Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 4,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $811.51. About 229,237 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 786,516 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Finance Ser holds 24,787 shares. North Mngmt Corp holds 3.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 183,161 shares. Moreover, Rockland Tru has 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 101,385 shares. Bell Bancorp owns 1,727 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca reported 1,634 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 1,391 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct accumulated 2,138 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Page Arthur B holds 1.9% or 17,775 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Management accumulated 0% or 2,040 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Llc reported 0.79% stake. Signaturefd Lc owns 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,895 shares. White Pine Inv Company owns 42,694 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Mengis Mgmt has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Street Corp reported 94.46M shares. Fire Grp has 7,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,789 shares to 417,130 shares, valued at $20.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.