United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Global Endowment Management Lp; Fernwood Investment Management Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake by $520,416

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 82,135 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Com. Freestone Holding Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 47 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company holds 13,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Punch Assoc Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,336 shares. Martin And Commerce Inc Tn invested in 0.46% or 11,873 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.54% or 1.60 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,391 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp has 1.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,633 shares. 39,484 are owned by Lipe And Dalton. Rmb Capital Management Lc owns 11,744 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc has 123,721 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 1,865 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches for the Stars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,560 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La holds 14,815 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 466,945 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 108,524 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,628 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 118,496 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Seatown Holdings Pte has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 30,021 were reported by Cognios Limited Com. 1.00 million are held by Strs Ohio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,358 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,876 are held by Marathon Cap Mgmt. Private Wealth Lc stated it has 2.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,840 are owned by Css Ltd Liability Il. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 38,312 shares stake.