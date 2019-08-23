United Technologies (UTX) Holding Boosted by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 175,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12,938 shares to 42,922 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13M shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.