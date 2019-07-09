United Technologies (UTX) Holding Boosted by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Holding by $1.97 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 294,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Activist Doesn’t Want Raytheon and United Technologies to Merge; Mattel Says “No”! – Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.