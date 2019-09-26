United Technologies (UTX) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $414,570 as Share Value Declined; Guggenheim Capital Stake In Caterpillar Del (CAT) Was Has Increased

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 22,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 102,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95M, up from 80,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 2.25M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Tru Lta holds 38,151 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Family Tru Company holds 2.12% or 40,663 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 6,895 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP holds 107,008 shares. Natl Pension reported 0.39% stake. Wealthquest Corporation invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intl Value Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 505,547 shares. 19,836 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsr. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advsr Ltd Limited Company owns 1,835 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited has 1.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,207 shares to 124,735 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,353 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSK).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,215 shares to 45,036 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Calif Value Mun Inc (VCV) by 48,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,049 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

