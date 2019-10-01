United Technologies (UTX) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Decreased Its Holding by $314,340; Parsons Capital Management Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $475,650

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 3.13M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42M, down from 166,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.79. About 3.40M shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 24,069 shares to 43,365 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,806 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,500 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5.06 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 19,891 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent Tru holds 0.07% or 4,428 shares in its portfolio. Graham Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.8% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 239,763 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw holds 2.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.47M shares. S&Co holds 0.06% or 3,898 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 34,216 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.03% or 3,807 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 7,927 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Central Fincl Bank & Tru reported 0.5% stake.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s where Salesforce will build its next tower – San Francisco Business Times” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.64 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Woodward (WWD) Stock is One of the Best Among Defense Stocks Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.