United Technologies (UTX) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Holder S&T Bank Has Cut by $522,810 Its Holding

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock or 10,089 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24,063 shares to 187,649 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900.

