United Technologies (UTX) Holder Whitebox Advisors Lifted Holding; As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Declined, Holder Commerce Bank Cut Its Stake

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 12,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 121,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 2.77 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters; 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.7. About 1.62M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 20,670 shares to 97,323 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 12.34 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 69,349 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Co owns 2,958 shares. Court Place Ltd Co owns 8,265 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.51% stake. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 185,697 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc accumulated 8,085 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 82,795 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.82% stake. Soroban Cap Ptnrs Lp has 5.88M shares for 13.72% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 69,255 shares. Stifel stated it has 1.35M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 43,458 shares to 39,102 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,702 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock.