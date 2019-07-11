United Technologies (UTX) Holder Wade G W & Increased Its Stake by $381,696 as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Stake by $3.75 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.06. About 3.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 102,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 1.61M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares to 317,280 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.