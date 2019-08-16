United Technologies (UTX) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Boosted Position by $13.25 Million; As Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose, Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Position

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 103,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913.46M, up from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 3.93M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 282,555 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

