United Technologies (UTX) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Its Holding

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 26,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,669 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.47M, down from 418,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 20.06M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,699 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 10,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 1.81M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,150 shares to 241,889 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Limited Com has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Company reported 2.34% stake. Gruss And Com, Florida-based fund reported 42,600 shares. E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 11,353 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 489,033 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 13,012 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.68% or 502,510 shares. Fin Architects reported 36,273 shares. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or has 5.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,918 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc holds 8.8% or 18.78M shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 5.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,035 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,897 shares. Forte Lc Adv has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interactive Financial Advsr has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 1.07 million shares. Janney Capital Lc holds 0.74% or 104,282 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,546 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Shelton invested in 19,089 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gotham Asset reported 22,341 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 186,050 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 15,532 were reported by Selway Asset Management. Moreover, Global Investors has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Art Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn has 3.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.81M shares. 115,682 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 40,700 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp accumulated 1.05% or 59,868 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 8,158 shares in its portfolio.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,239 shares to 74,409 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.